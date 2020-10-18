South Africa

Doctor arrested for clocking 180km/h on N12 freeway

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 18 October 2020 - 15:37
A Gauteng doctor has been arrested for speeding. He was caught driving at 180km/h.
Image: 123RF/Le Moal Olivier

A 33-year-old medical doctor has been arrested after he was caught speeding on the N12 freeway, east of Johannesburg.

The Ekurhuleni municipality said the driver of the VW Golf GTI hatchback was arrested on Sunday for allegedly clocking 180km/h near Germiston.

“The driver alleged that he was on call and mentioned three far-apart private hospitals [and] public hospitals before he was handcuffed and marched to Bedfordview police station,” the municipality said on Twitter.

