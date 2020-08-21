BMW driver 'caught doing 227km/h' on N1 in Limpopo
A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exceeding 200km/h on the N1 in Limpopo, the provincial transport department said.
Limpopo transport spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the BMW X1 driver clocked 227km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 near Modimolle on Thursday.
He was detained at the Modimolle police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.