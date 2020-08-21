BMW driver 'caught doing 227km/h' on N1 in Limpopo

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exceeding 200km/h on the N1 in Limpopo, the provincial transport department said.

Limpopo transport spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the BMW X1 driver clocked 227km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 near Modimolle on Thursday.

He was detained at the Modimolle police station and charged with reckless and negligent driving.

TimesLIVE