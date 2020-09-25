South Africa

No major problems reported on Gauteng roads since start of the long weekend

25 September 2020 - 18:54
Traffic volumes were expected to increase from Wednesday on the N3 as people took in the long weekend.
Traffic volumes were expected to increase from Wednesday on the N3 as people took in the long weekend.
Image: Lucky Nxumalo

Gauteng traffic police have reported no major issues on the roads since the start of Heritage Day and the long weekend.

Traffic police have however urged road users to drive with caution as they expect high traffic volumes.

“There are now no reported incidents along the N3 Toll route, from Cedara interchange to Heidelberg interchange. There have been no incidents on the N1-N4 Bakwena toll route. We have seen just a slight increase of vehicles at about 1,500 an hour,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

Motorists are expected to be driving to different provinces to celebrate Heritage Day and the long weekend with their families in numbers.

“We wish to encourage all road users to be cautious on Gauteng roads by adhering to the prescribed road safety regulations.

“Many road fatalities are due to reckless and negligent driving on our roads. It is critical that road users adhere to the rules of the road at all times to save lives,”  Maremane said.

Law enforcement officers will also enforce road safety, including holding roadblocks focusing on unroadworthy vehicles and drunk drivers as these are some of the major factors contributing to fatal crashes.

“As we observe this holiday and the weekend, let us ensure that we become responsible on the roads.  

“Driver behaviour on our roads is not at a desirable level. The majority of road fatalities are as a result of excessive speeding, reckless and negligent driving as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.” Maremane added.

Motorists urged to drive safely as long weekend traffic picks up

Gauteng traffic police have urged road users to drive with caution as they expect high traffic volumes from Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over

Four years of frustration over the lack of water and electricity for a northern KwaZulu-Natal community reached a climax this week when residents dug ...
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X