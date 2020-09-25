No major problems reported on Gauteng roads since start of the long weekend

Gauteng traffic police have reported no major issues on the roads since the start of Heritage Day and the long weekend.

Traffic police have however urged road users to drive with caution as they expect high traffic volumes.

“There are now no reported incidents along the N3 Toll route, from Cedara interchange to Heidelberg interchange. There have been no incidents on the N1-N4 Bakwena toll route. We have seen just a slight increase of vehicles at about 1,500 an hour,” Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said.

Motorists are expected to be driving to different provinces to celebrate Heritage Day and the long weekend with their families in numbers.

“We wish to encourage all road users to be cautious on Gauteng roads by adhering to the prescribed road safety regulations.