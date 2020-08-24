BMW driver ‘taking friend to hospital for Covid-19’ clocks 204km/h in Joburg

A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving 204km/h on the N3 freeway on Sunday, Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) said.

EMPD spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng said the man driving a BMW M5 claimed he was taking his friend to hospital after he “noticed symptoms of Covid-19”.

“The driver was taken to the Bedfordview police station. A passenger, who was interviewed by officers on site, denied being infected.”

On Saturday, a 34-year-old man was arrested on the N12 freeway after he clocked 168km/h in his Volkswagen GTI.

The man, who was traveling with his nine-year-old son, claimed he was rushing to fetch a cake for his son’s birthday, Mokheseng said.

In a separate incident on the same freeway, a 23-year-old woman was arrested after she hit 174km/h in her BMW 1-series vehicle. Mokheseng said she claimed she was late for a dentist appointment.

The three speeders were charged with reckless and negligent driving and are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge and Germiston magistrate’s courts soon.

