BMW driver ‘taking friend to hospital for Covid-19’ clocks 204km/h in Joburg
A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving 204km/h on the N3 freeway on Sunday, Ekurhuleni metro police (EMPD) said.
EMPD spokesman Kobeli Mokheseng said the man driving a BMW M5 claimed he was taking his friend to hospital after he “noticed symptoms of Covid-19”.
“The driver was taken to the Bedfordview police station. A passenger, who was interviewed by officers on site, denied being infected.”
On Saturday, a 34-year-old man was arrested on the N12 freeway after he clocked 168km/h in his Volkswagen GTI.
The man, who was traveling with his nine-year-old son, claimed he was rushing to fetch a cake for his son’s birthday, Mokheseng said.
In a separate incident on the same freeway, a 23-year-old woman was arrested after she hit 174km/h in her BMW 1-series vehicle. Mokheseng said she claimed she was late for a dentist appointment.
The three speeders were charged with reckless and negligent driving and are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge and Germiston magistrate’s courts soon.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.