Angelo Agrizzi has at least R24m in offshore accounts, court hears

The state says it is opposing the bail application by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi because he did not disclose all his assets before the court.

Agrizzi, 53, came to the Palm Ridge magistrate's court court on Wednesday carrying a portable oxygen pump, after his failure - due to ill health - to appear in court last month.

His co-accused, ANC MP Vincent Smith, made his first appearance on fraud and corruption charges.

Agrizzi applied for bail, indicating he would plead not guilty to the corruption charge he faces.

The prosecution opposed his application, saying Agrizzi made disclosures when applying for bail in a pending case before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in February last year, and those disclosures turned out to be incorrect.