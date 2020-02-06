'It turned our family upside down,' son of murdered cyclist says

Robert McPherson's mother Allyn turned away from the man accused of killing her husband of 47 years.

She whimpered, her shoulders pressed down by the weight of her grief, her head turned as if in hiding under her silver hair.

This was while prosecutor Christopher Burke read count 9 from the state's indictment of Blessing Bveni on the first day of the trial of the Zimbabwean citizen accused of murder and robbery.

"With the intent to force him into submission, [Bveni] assaulted Ian Stuart McPherson by stabbing him with a knife or similar sharp object and/or threaten to do him harm," read Burke.

According to the state, Bveni attacked McPherson with a knife on March 13 2018 near Brigantine Road in Sun Valley, Fish Hoek, before stealing his cellphone, watch, Garmin GPS, and mountain bike.

McPherson did not survive the attack.

Judge Ingrid Arntsen asked that Burke only read a summary of the alleged incident which claimed Ian's life, apparently in pity of his bereaved widow, who was being consoled by her son.

Bveni is also accused of murdering John Notten on January 28 2018 in the Silvermine Nature Reserve after attacking him and his wife.

All together, his victim count numbers seven people.