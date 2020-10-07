Safa defends the low-key launch of the new Bafana Bafana kit as the criticism continues

The South African Football Association (Safa) has defended this week's much criticised low-key launch of the new Bafana Bafana kit and claimed that the event could not be given a more polished sparkle as they were determined to adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols.

Safa have signed a new five-year deal with French apparel company Le Coq Sportif and they replaced long-time technical sponsors Nike.

Many South Africans furiously registered their unhappiness with the quality of the video that was posted on social media to introduce the new kit on Monday, but acting Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe insisted that a polished production did take place at the SABC’s Sport@10 programme later in the day.

Motlanthe said they did everything possible under Covid-19 guidelines in a bid to present the new jersey to the public in a dignified manner.