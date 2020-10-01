Man who offered bribe after being bust with illegal smokes gets 6 years in jail

Abdi Khani Osman Mohamed, a Limpopo businessman bust with illicit cigarettes who then tried to bribe his way out of trouble, has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The Mokopane magistrate’s court handed down the sentence on Wednesday.

Mohamed, who tried to bribe officials with R60,000, was convicted of corruption. He is still due in court to face the charge of dealing in illicit cigarettes. A court date has not yet been determined.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Mohamed's arrest came as a result of a tip-off.