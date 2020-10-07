Man arrested for violent protest outside Senekal court

A 52-year-old man has been arrested after fiery protest action, which saw a police van overturned and set alight outside the Senekal magistrate's court on Tuesday.

This is according to police spokesperson, Brig Motantsi Makhele, who said the suspect was a farmer.

The man was allegedly part of a group of people who demanded justice after the killing of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner. Two men were appearing in court in connection with his murder.

“The team resumed with the work yesterday [Tuesday] to identify those responsible for such riotous behaviour, and that led to the arrest of a 52-year-old man, who is a farmer in Marquard but resides in Senekal,” said Makhele.

He said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were imminent.