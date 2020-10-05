South Africa

Municipal boss' murder leaves other officials scared

05 October 2020 - 08:20

Sedibeng district municipality officials are shocked and fearful, wondering who is next to be killed following the murder of municipal manager Stanley Khanyile, 52, at the weekend.  

Khanyile was gunned down at a shopping mall parking lot in Alberton on Saturday in what appears to be a hit. ..

