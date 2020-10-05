Ramaphosa ignites ‘missing middle’ housing sector
President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a multibillion-rand housing project in Pretoria which will allow people earning as little as R8,000 to own apartments.
Mooikloof Mega City, situated in Pretoria East, is the largest of its kind in the country with a total project value of R84bn. In the project, Balwin Properties partnered with the government to allow low-income earners to own sectional titles through the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (Flisp)...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.