Ramaphosa ignites ‘missing middle’ housing sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a multibillion-rand housing project in Pretoria which will allow people earning as little as R8,000 to own apartments.



Mooikloof Mega City, situated in Pretoria East, is the largest of its kind in the country with a total project value of R84bn. In the project, Balwin Properties partnered with the government to allow low-income earners to own sectional titles through the Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (Flisp)...