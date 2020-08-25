Durban cop accused of defrauding UIF spent R90,000 on land, court hears

Two KwaZulu-Natal police sergeants appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the UIF's Covid-19 relief fund of nearly R700,000.

Sgt Thokozani Mchunu from the Durban Central tactical response team and his co-accused, Sgt Nqobile Mzimela of the Durban tracking team and Siboniso Khanyile, made a brief appearance in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Court documents containing bank transactions revealed that Mchunu allegedly spent R90,000 to purchase land.

The three were arrested on Monday on charges of fraud, money laundering and theft.