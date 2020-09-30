Pastor bust with toy gun, car key after cops probe balaclava house robbery

The key to a vehicle stolen by a masked gunman during a house robbery in Bushbuckridge played an integral part in the nabbing of a pastor suspected to have committed the crime, Mpumalanga police said on Wednesday.

The man of the cloth is set to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court after the key was found on him when police arrested him on Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed that a 48-year-old woman from College View in Bushbuckridge was preparing to go to work as well as getting her 13-year-old daughter ready for school when a man wearing a balaclava suddenly entered their house with a firearm and held them hostage. He tied up both of them with cable ties,” Brig Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

“The man then robbed the family of their household items, including a plasma TV, car keys, a music system as well as other items, before driving off with the stolen items in the victim's Toyota Avanza,” Hlathi added.