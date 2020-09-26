Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed

The owner of a popular tavern in Gugulethu, Cape Town, was fatally wounded in a shooting on Friday.

Nkululeko Tuntubele, 45, popularly known as Nkuja, had just returned from former Western Cape ANC secretary Songezo Mjongile’s funeral when he was shot.

According to his elder brother, Bonisile Skipper Alam, the owner of the Corner Lounge was killed close to his home.

“Yes it's true, it happened yesterday evening when he was coming back from his friend, Songezo Mjongile's funeral ,” said Alam.

"[He was shot] next to his newly-renovated house. He lived with his mother, brothers, sisters and four kids.”