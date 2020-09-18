Domestic workers arrested for Ocean Basket owner's murder, Zimbabwean sought

Police in Limpopo made another breakthrough in the murders of businesswoman Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie when a team of investigators arrested two more suspects on Friday morning.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a 51-year-old domestic worker, who was employed by the deceased, and another suspect aged 41 were arrested in two separate incidents. Mojapelo said the domestic worker was arrested in Polokwane about 8am and the other suspect was arrested in Ivory Park, Tembisa, in Gauteng about 9am.

Police are trying to contact a Zimbabwean, only identified as Owen, as they believe he might be able to assist them in the ongoing investigation. Mojapelo said Owen uses the surname Setsiba, Makutara or Mbedzi.

Lizette owned the Ocean Basket restaurant at the Mall of the North in Limpopo.

On Sunday morning, two suspects aged 30 and 35 were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the two women, who were killed at their home in Welgelegen, next to Cycad, in Polokwane last Thursday.