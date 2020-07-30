Covid-weary consumers told: Upfront fees spell scam

Guard your personal information and interrogate all offers of loans and investment opportunities – especially when these offers are made via SMS and WhatsApp, and especially at this time.

Criminals commonly use SMS and WhatsApp to lure their victims with the promise of cheap loans. Once you apply for the loan, you get asked to pay an upfront fee – sometimes a legal fee – which the so-called lender says is payable before it can release the loan amount to you. If you pay the upfront fee, you will never see that money again, and nor will the loan materialise.

Manie van Schalkwyk, the executive director of the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS), says the requirement that you pay an upfront fee is a tell-tale sign that you’re dealing with a fraudster.

In recent months, fraudsters have passed themselves off as representatives of Direct Axis, Bayport, Wonga and Bidvest Bank, to catch unsuspecting consumers. Van Schalkwyk says that since consumers were under the impression they were dealing with these companies, all have suffered damage to their brands.

There have also been recent incidents of fraudsters using the Sanlam brand to mislead consumers into contributing money to an “investment” or paying to apply for a personal loan, according to Megan Govender, the head of forensics services at Sanlam.

In a warning to the public, Govender says Sanlam will never ask you for an upfront payment or administrative fee to process a loan application.

He says Sanlam’s WhatsApp facility uses the following numbers only: +27 860 726 526 and +27 861 235 433.

While some scams may use Sanlam’s actual employees’ names, if you have doubts about the legitimacy of the offer, you can verify it by calling the Sanlam Personal Loans Call Centre at +27 861 44 00 44 or visit Sanlam’s Personal Loans web page.