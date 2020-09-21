‘Most wanted’ suspects linked to taxi murders arrested in Benoni

Three of Gauteng’s “most wanted” suspects, who are allegedly linked to taxi violence and four murders, were arrested in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, at the weekend, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said police received information on Friday that the suspects might be in Benoni and kept “close observation”.

Police pounced after the suspects were spotted driving a silver Nissan Qashqai in the area.

The suspects were taken back to their apartment where police discovered two rifles, seven magazines and a large quantity of ammunition, Masondo said.

He said the “main” suspect led the police to Windmill Park in Vosloorus where an AK47 rifle, loaded with ammunition, was also recovered.

The suspects are alleged to be linked to a case where a taxi owner and his brother were shot and killed in Protea Glen, Soweto, in July 2019.

Masondo said they were also allegedly linked to a case where a taxi owner and his driver were gunned down in Kensington, Johannesburg, in March 2019.

The three suspects are aged 22, 29 and 35 and are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE