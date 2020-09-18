Gauteng transport MEC to appoint administrators to run feuding taxi associations

Gauteng public transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo will appoint administrators to run the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (Wata), after his decision to dissolve them.

Mamabolo intervened after a deadly taxi feud in Johannesburg by dissolving the executives of the two taxi associations.

Two squad patrollers belonging to Nanduwe were killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday morning while sitting in the association’s vehicle.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said an investigation showed that three suspects approached the patrol vehicle and fired several shots, before running into the Nancefield hostel.

Nanduwe’s secretary Dumisani Mpungose, who was driving to KwaZulu-Natal to bury two of the association's members killed in the feud, said the association was not aware of Mamabolo’s decision to dissolve their executive and appoint an administrator.

“As I’m talking to you I’m on the way to bury our brothers. If he wants to dissolve us he can do so ... he has the powers but he must know we were not elected by him but by our members,” Mpungose said.

Wata's Mthandeni Ndlovu said: “Mamabolo hasn’t communicated with us ... We are still the executive and will continue working as normal.”

Ndlovu said they had only read about Mamabolo’s statement in the media — a claim dismissed by Mambolo’s office.