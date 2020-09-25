We're expecting a murder charge, says lawyer for Charl Kinnear accused

The man arrested in connection with the murder of senior Cape Town detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear was due to appear in Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on Friday.

The 39-year-old Gauteng man's lawyer, Eric Bryer, said his client was likely to face a murder charge.

“They took him in on Monday and questioned him at the Hawks offices in Germiston,” Bryer told a crowd of journalists in court. They took him to Midrand police station on Monday night. On Tuesday he was in Midrand cells until about 3 in the afternoon.

“They collected him and brought him here overnight and we arrived here Wednesday morning.”