South Africa

We're expecting a murder charge, says lawyer for Charl Kinnear accused

By Philani Nombembe - 25 September 2020 - 10:54
Journalists surround advocate Eckhard Rösemann in Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on September 25 2020. Rösemann represents the man due to appear in connection with the murder a week earlier of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
Image: Esa Alexander

The man arrested in connection with the murder of senior Cape Town detective Lt-Col  Charl Kinnear was due to appear in Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on Friday.

The 39-year-old Gauteng man's lawyer, Eric Bryer, said his client was likely to face a murder charge.

“They took him in on Monday and questioned him at the Hawks offices in Germiston,”  Bryer told a crowd of journalists in court. They took him to Midrand police station on Monday night. On Tuesday he was in Midrand cells until about 3 in the afternoon.

“They collected him and brought him here overnight and we arrived here Wednesday morning.”

Attorney Eric Bryer and advocate Eckhard Rösemann in Bishop Lavis magistrate's court on September 25 2020. They represent the man due to appear in connection with the murder of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.
Image: Esa Alexander

Bryer said the man had not been charged when he left Gauteng. “He was actually charged yesterday afternoon.

“Yesterday, the communication varied. He hadn't been charged. They were somehow going to roll it over to Monday but they changed their minds and let us know yesterday that he has been charged and he is appearing in court today.

“I haven't seen the charge sheet but only his constitutional rights. They put there murder.”

Security was tight outside court and journalists were instructed to turn off their phones before the suspect's appearance. They were also told they would not be permitted to photograph the man because his life was in danger.

Kinnear, 52, a section commander in the anti-gang unit, was murdered a week ago while sitting in the driver's seat of his car outside his home in Bishop Lavis.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

