Cele vows heads will roll over police failure to protect slain detective

Cele said he had spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa about Kinnear's killing. “From here I will go back to the president and the national commissioner,” he said.

“I must say, unfortunately at the present moment there are more questions than answers even from ourselves as the SA police.

“I wouldn't want to speculate about matters, hence in the next 24 hours I will talk to the national police commissioner and say, 'go down there and find out exactly what are the facts'.

“But as they stand, at face value, we have failed the colonel as the police service. We could have done things better ... there are things that were supposed to be done, they were not done. There are things that were not supposed to have been done, which were done. We need to correct that.

“But to have those facts we need an investigation led by the national commissioner. But if needs be, there will be no problem going beyond [and] saying to the president, 'Give us extra capacity, Mr President, to find out what has happened that has led to the loss of one of the top of the crop, one of the best investigators that we have had, one of the best detectives in the country'.”

Cele said Kinnear's widow had told him that she does not expect her husband to be a statistic. “They want to know what happened. We are going to work on it both internally and out there,” he said.