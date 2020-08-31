South Africa

R1.3m paid for 'ghost' call centre

By Yoliswa Sobuwa and Penwell Dlamini - 31 August 2020 - 08:40

A troubled Free State municipality has been accused of fruitless and wasteful expenditure after R1.3m was paid to a company to establish a call centre which does not exist.

Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in QwaQwa paid R1.3m to Dots Design Agency but six months later, there is nothing to show for it...

