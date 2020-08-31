R1.3m paid for 'ghost' call centre
A troubled Free State municipality has been accused of fruitless and wasteful expenditure after R1.3m was paid to a company to establish a call centre which does not exist.
Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in QwaQwa paid R1.3m to Dots Design Agency but six months later, there is nothing to show for it...
