City withdraws advert to lease golf club for less than R1,000 a month

A city of Cape Town notice advertising the renewal of a 10-year lease on the 49ha King David Mowbray Golf Club for R11,500 a year, which sparked a campaign and petition for the well-situated public land to be used for affordable housing, has been withdrawn.

The notice was placed by the city on July 24 ahead of the expiry of the club’s current 10-year lease. It followed a similar 10-year lease renewal notice for the adjacent 45ha Rondebosch Golf Club, situated directly across the Black River, which was advertised in February this year.

Cape Town has a severe housing shortage, exacerbated by economic conditions following the Covid-19 lockdown which saw 109 illegal land occupations across the city in the past two months. The renewal of cheap leases for golf clubs on prime city-owned open land has not been well received by activists and residents struggling to house themselves.

Before participating in the illegal occupation of the Dunoon municipal sports field in 2018, Yanga Nkohla had been living in a backyard shack since 2006, first in Khayelitsha before relocating to Dunoon in 2010.

Nkohla said he participated in the occupation because he was unable to find steady work and was unable to pay rent for a shack.