'A majestic South African': Tributes pour in for George Bizos at memorial

National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) secretary-general Nolitha Jali said Bizos represented even the “small’” man with great passion.

“He demonstrated how legal practitioners could act as catalysts of the law. He lived a full life, one that did not make wealth and pleasure its end objective.

“The principles that Bizos lived by should be passed on to children and grandchildren and generation of lawyers to come. They must emulate Bizos in all respects that he conducted himself,” said Gcina Malindi SC.

He described Bizos as a person who loved humanity.

“He did not only serve my comrades, but he became friends with them and their families. I can claim him as a friend. George’s humanity could be seen in all people he socialised with. There was no political trial that was too big or too small for him. He acted on behalf of everyone with the same vigour,” Malindi said.

Former Constitutional Court justice Albie Sachs said about Bizos: “Humour, heart, humanity - he embodied the three.

“I will remember his stories after the cases he was involved in. The sense of justice lived inside of him. He hated hypocrisy. He retained hope all the way through. He had sense of hope. That positivity in him resonated with everybody.

“He enjoyed being in the struggle. He did not demand anything, he did not claim anything.”