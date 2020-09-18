South Africa

Man killed in suspected drive-by shooting in Roodepoort

18 September 2020 - 14:26
A man died in a suspected drive-by shooting in Roodepoort on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Charnsit Ramyarupa

A man was shot dead in a suspected drive-by shooting in Roodepoort North, Gauteng, on Friday, said paramedics.

ER24 emergency services said they responded to a call at 9am and found an overturned vehicle at the scene.

“A man was found lying trapped inside the car. Medics assessed the man and found he had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life.”

“Unfortunately, he was declared dead.”

Police are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made.

. TimesLIVE

Dr Munshi was 'shot with purpose', says witness who heard gunshots

Details are beginning to emerge about the fatal shooting of Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi on Wednesday
News
1 day ago

Mkhize 'shocked and dismayed' at shooting of Dr Abdulhay Munshi

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday joined the health fraternity in mourning Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was gunned down in ...
News
3 hours ago

