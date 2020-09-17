Two police officers injured, two suspects shot dead in Centurion shoot-out

A shoot-out between police and suspects in Centurion on Thursday morning has left two policemen severely injured, says Netcare 911.

Several emergency services, including Netcare 911, responded to an emergency on Jakaranda Street, where one policeman was shot in the face while his colleague was shot on his “lower limb”.

Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, confirmed that the two were airlifted to a hospital.

“Shortly after 9am Netcare, along with other emergency services, responded to a shooting on Jakaranda Street in Centurion. There was a shoot-out between suspects and police. Two policemen were shot, one sustained critical injuries after being shot in the face. The other sustained serious injuries after being shot on his lower limb.

“Both patients were treated on the scene. Once stabilised, Netcare airlifted him to a specialist hospital. Of four suspects, two were shot dead and two were shot and transported by ambulance to hospital.”