Families of trapped miners unhappy with mine's rescue efforts

At least two miners were confirmed dead and one seriously injured after an iron bucket used for hoisting ore fell down a shaft on to a platform where they were working at Ivanplats mine in Tshamahasi outside Mokopane in Limpopo on Monday.



A fourth mineworker was still missing underground by late yesterday after rescue teams on Tuesday said they had located the bodies of two deceased mineworkers and rescued one injured colleague. ..