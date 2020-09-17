South Africa

Families of trapped miners unhappy with mine's rescue efforts

17 September 2020 - 07:00

At least two miners were confirmed dead and one seriously injured after an iron bucket used for hoisting ore fell down a shaft on to a platform where they were working at Ivanplats mine in Tshamahasi outside Mokopane in Limpopo on Monday.

A fourth mineworker was still missing underground by late yesterday after rescue teams on Tuesday said they had located the bodies of two deceased mineworkers and rescued one injured colleague.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X