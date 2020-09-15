EFF MPs to answer for protesting against FW de Klerk at Sona

The EFF's objections have fallen flat at parliament's powers and privileges committee, which has decided to proceed with charging the red berets for protesting the attendance of former president FW de Klerk at the state of the nation address (Sona) in February.

The committee received external legal advice that it was indeed within its jurisdiction to investigate the conduct of EFF MPs, which led to a delay of over an hour to the start of the annual address as they, rising on numerous points of order, objected to De Klerk's presence in the joint sitting.

The legal opinion said it was premature to say the EFF MPs' conduct constituted contempt of parliament, however. “Only once that procedure is followed can a determination be made whether the conduct, in light of the explanation given, amounts to contempt,” it read.

The opinion also stated that a process has to be followed whereby the EFF members are first given an opportunity to put their version of events to the committee before a determination can or should be made regarding whether their conduct amounts to contempt of parliament.