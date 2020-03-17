EFF charges De Klerk of hate speech, wants him jailed

The EFF wants FW de Klerk’s comments that apartheid was not a crime against humanity declared hate speech.

The party has laid charges against the former deputy president De Klerk with the police.

Declaring his comments as hate speech, the party’s spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said, would restore the dignity of black people.

De Klerk came under immense scrutiny following the EFF’s protest, which delayed President Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address last month, where they argued that he was an apartheid apologist and shouldn’t be invited to the proceedings of a democratic parliament.

It was in reference to a TV interview he did about two weeks prior where he disputed that apartheid was a crime against humanity. De Klerk said during the interview that apartheid was not a genocide and that more people died during black-on-black violence just before 1994 than during apartheid.

This was contrary to the General Assembly of the United Nation’s declaration in 1973 that the regime which oppressed black people was a crime against humanity.