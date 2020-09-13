Dee was a spark that set alight everything she touched - late medic's sister shares moving tribute
Family and friends of the late Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's medical doctor and SABC 2 health 2020 presenter Doreen Dieketseng Monakise shared fond memories and heartfelt stories to celebrate her life at her memorial service in Randburg, Gauteng on Sunday.
Monakise died due to a severe anaphalytic allergic reaction on Monday. Her memorial service was live-streamed on SABC 2 via YouTube to accommodate mourners who could not attend because of Covid-19 regulations.
Her sister, Charlotte Monakise, the former owner of Darkie Café in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, described her as a "spark that set alight everything she touched".
With a teary voice, she said: “Dee was my sister, and my friend, I would give my life for love and for your life love for you, thank you for the ride and boy was it a ride."
Recalling one of her visits to her sister at Witwatersrand University when she was still a medical student, Charlotte said she owes all she has achieved to her.
“I got to her room I remember she had a wall fame where she had Oprah Winfrey at one side and other influential and at the centre she placed me, I look at my wall of fame now and she is at the centre,” she said.
Close friends also shared their fond memories from encounters they had had with Monakise in business ventures, friendships, life at St Andrew's School for Girls to MBA classes they attended with her at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.
The most touching moment of the service was when a heart-warming letter penned by a patient that lost her son was read.
“Dr, Monakise was one of the many doctors I had come across in the medical field, I brought my son at Baragwanath hospital and (came) across her vibrant and empathetic nature.
About two months ago, a video Dr Monakise recorded at the hospital went viral. In the video she spoke about patients who had just lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Baragwanath hospital and the shortage of oxygen ports for patients in the hospital and asked South Africans to keep themselves safe in the midst of the pandemic.
