Dee was a spark that set alight everything she touched - late medic's sister shares moving tribute

Family and friends of the late Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital's medical doctor and SABC 2 health 2020 presenter Doreen Dieketseng Monakise shared fond memories and heartfelt stories to celebrate her life at her memorial service in Randburg, Gauteng on Sunday.

Monakise died due to a severe anaphalytic allergic reaction on Monday. Her memorial service was live-streamed on SABC 2 via YouTube to accommodate mourners who could not attend because of Covid-19 regulations.

Her sister, Charlotte Monakise, the former owner of Darkie Café in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, described her as a "spark that set alight everything she touched".

With a teary voice, she said: “Dee was my sister, and my friend, I would give my life for love and for your life love for you, thank you for the ride and boy was it a ride."