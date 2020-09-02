Retired defence intelligence general Manfred Mabuza dies

A former senior military major-general (retired), Manfred Mabuza, died on Tuesday after a short illness.

This was announced by defence force chief Gen Solly Shoke, and members of the Military Command.

Mabuza held various posts in defence intelligence and was eventually appointed senior staff officer strategic intelligence, said the SANDF. He was later promoted and appointed as a personal staff officer to the former SANDF chief, Gen Siphiwe Nyanda.

He was later transferred and appointed director covert collection before being promoted to chief director counter intelligence, a position he held until he was appointed general officer commanding training command and responsible for all training institutions of the SANDF military. He held this position until his retirement in December 2014.

Defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, secretary for defence Sonto Kudjoe and Shoke expressed their sadness and “heartfelt condolences” to his family, colleagues and friends.

TimesLIVE