'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after four-year cancer battle

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

The news was confirmed in a post on the star's social media pages on Saturday morning.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. It was the honour of his life to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” it said.

He passed away at his home in the Los Angeles area, with his wife and family at his side.

The star had been battling stage-three colon cancer since 2016, which later progressed to stage four.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all,” the statement added.