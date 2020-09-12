PE dog owner fails in court bid to escape blame for mauling

The owner of three dogs that ripped off a man's arm in an unprovoked attack has failed in a Supreme Court of Appeal attempt to avoid paying up to R2.3m in damages.

Christiaan van Meyeren went to the appeal court after the Port Elizabeth high court ruled in 2018 that he was liable to pay Gerald Cloete damages for the injuries he suffered in the attack a year earlier.

But in a ruling on Friday, five judges dismissed his appeal, paving the way for a further high court hearing to settle the amount Van Meyeren must pay Cloete.

Judge Malcolm Wallis said Van Meyeren's argument boiled down to “nothing more than a claim that Mr Cloete's injuries were not his fault”, and for that reason it was bound to fail.