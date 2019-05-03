Dogs maul two men on the street

One of the two Limpopo men who were mauled by three dogs, including two pitbulls, is demanding that the owner is jailed for failing to secure the dogs.

Mpho Sema, 25, from Mahwelereng in Mokopane, was putting up ANC election posters in Mokopane when the dogs attacked him on Wednesday.

The other victim, Andries Mashabane, 61, from Mapela village outside Mokopane, said he was walking past on his way from work when he was mauled by the same dogs.

Sema said the owner should be held accountable for not locking the gate when he knew his dogs are dangerous.

"He deserves a jail term because I could have died. The justice system should act before those dogs kill someone.

"All I want is for police to send the owner of these dogs to jail," Sema said.

"Before I could put [up] the posters, I saw a small gate open from the property but there were no dogs inside.