Dogs maul two men on the street
One of the two Limpopo men who were mauled by three dogs, including two pitbulls, is demanding that the owner is jailed for failing to secure the dogs.
Mpho Sema, 25, from Mahwelereng in Mokopane, was putting up ANC election posters in Mokopane when the dogs attacked him on Wednesday.
The other victim, Andries Mashabane, 61, from Mapela village outside Mokopane, said he was walking past on his way from work when he was mauled by the same dogs.
Sema said the owner should be held accountable for not locking the gate when he knew his dogs are dangerous.
"He deserves a jail term because I could have died. The justice system should act before those dogs kill someone.
"All I want is for police to send the owner of these dogs to jail," Sema said.
"Before I could put [up] the posters, I saw a small gate open from the property but there were no dogs inside.
"I continued to work, facing the opposite direction of the house where the dogs came from. They didn't bark at me because I only found myself on the ground being attacked.
"People tried to chase them away but the pitbulls were very aggressive and didn't want to let go."
Sema said he had suffered injuries on the legs and hands during the attack.
ANC Waterberg region spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala said the volunteer was taken to Voortrekker Hospital. "What is more sad is that the dogs also attacked an old man who was just passing by and the owner did not try to restrain the dogs," he said.
The owner of the dogs couldn't be reached for comment.
Moremi-Taueatsoala said a case has been opened at the Mokopane police station.
Mashabane said: "The dogs dragged me down and started biting me everywhere.
"Fortunately, a white man came and rushed me to the
local hospital.
"They attacked [and bit] me on the head, legs and hands; and also my hearing has been affected," he said.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed that they were investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
"No arrests have been made and police investigations are under way," he said.