The high court has found the owner of three dogs that left a man without his left arm liable for damages.

Labourer Gerhard Cloete was pushing a refuse trolley in Port Elizabeth in February 2017 when the pitbull-looking animals attacked him‚ resulting in his left arm having to be amputated at the shoulder.

Cloete sued the owner of the dogs‚ Christiaan van Meyeren‚ in the high court in Port Elizabeth for more than R2.3m in damages.

In his defence‚ Van Meyeren said his dogs were kept behind locked gates in Rowallan Park and escaped after an intruder broke into his property.

He denied liability and negligence.

According to the judgment‚ Cloete was saved by a passerby who risked his own life.