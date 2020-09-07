South Africa

Water supply to parts of Nelson Mandela Bay stopped — again

By Staff Reporter - 07 September 2020 - 13:42
The intermittent water supply will continue for the next few days as the system recovers, according to the water and sanitation department.
After days of intermittent water supply to the city’s western and northern areas, Nelson Mandela Bay residents received some relief on Monday morning, but only momentarily.

The city has been struggling with water supply since last week as a result of power supply outages at Nooitgedacht and subsequent issues in pumping water to certain reservoirs around the city.  

On Monday morning, just minutes after the municipality communications office issued a notice to inform residents that the water supply system from Nooitgedacht had recovered and resulted in the reticulated system being filled, another notice was sent to advise that the water supply had been stopped.

“The water and sanitation department has just been informed of another electricity outage at Nooitgedacht, and all water treatment had to be stopped.

“The earliest it will be able to resume will be between 1pm and 2pm,” the statement read.

The initial statement said Chelsea reservoir was at 13% on Monday, but with morning demand it dropped to 9%, indicating  the system remained stressed.

It said the situation and intermittent water supply would continue for the next few days as the system recovered.

The rate of recovery is dependent on residents’ daily water usage.

