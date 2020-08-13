Guiding ships to safety: Ziggy Duwe works day & night, in all weather

A steadfast work ethic, passion for the open water and being a team player have all contributed to a 62-year-old marine pilot becoming the first pilot in Algoa Bay to boast more than 4,000 ship movements.

Ziggy Duwe, has more than 12 years' experience and his responsibilities as a pilot include navigating ships safely in and out of the ports of Ngqura and Port Elizabeth, as well as mastering the harbour tug when it travels to East London and back for dry docking.

The Vereeniging-raised pilot also mentors understudy pilots.

Duwe said he regarded his achievement as significant, because the Nelson Mandela Bay ports do not have the high volumes experienced by of the ports of Durban and Cape Town.

“I guess the sea is in my veins. I really enjoy piloting — I am grateful for good health and a measure of fitness.

“You need both, especially if the ship’s elevator is not working, you have to climb the equivalent of 13 stories on some ships,” Duwe said.

Duwe said a love for the sea and being a team player were some of the requirements of being a good pilot.

“When I was at sea many of my colleagues didn’t last long as they didn’t realise the type of dedication required.

“We work any hour of the day or night and in whatever the weather.

“People have asked to join me on a tug voyage to East London, only seeing the smoothness of the waters in the harbour.

“Once out at sea the tug pitches and rolls constantly — 13 hours of this takes its toll,” he said.