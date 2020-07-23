Trailblazing PE doctor who tackled sensitive subject of circumcision dies

And her legacy continues through the Emmanuel Haven, a HIV/Aids day care facility and crèche in Motherwell which she founded.

The doctor — who pursued her medical career at the then Medical University of SA (MEDUNSA) only after having her seventh child — persistently fought to end the deaths and misery brought about by traditional circumcision in SA.

Twice a year, in summer and winter, teenage boys from several of SA’s tribal groups undergo a rite of passage in the form of circumcision rituals, where they are taught to “become men”.

They are restricted from drinking water — to lessen toilet visits — and may spend weeks healing in huts in remote rural areas, away from medical care. Dozens of young men die each year, and many others endure lifelong pain and misery when the operation is bungled.

That’s why, three decades ago, Chabula-Nxiweni decided to intervene, wading into a subject that was already hypersensitive — but especially so for women, for whom it was out of bounds.

“I have no regrets at all,” she told AFP last year at her home in Port Elizabeth.

“I was raising an alarm to government to do something as boys were dying and continue to die now from botched circumcisions. I had to take a stand,” she said at the time.

Her practice treated mostly young boys from Motherwell in Port Elizabeth who had endured mangled circumcisions. She cleaned septic wounds, applied medication and dressed mutilated penises.

— HeraldLIVE