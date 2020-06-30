Mongameli Bobani for mayor again?

Ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani could be back in the role within days if a motion to have him reinstated is passed.

The motion was tabled by ANC councillor Lunga Nombexeza and seconded by United Front councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila, during a confidential section of the council meeting on Monday, reports HeraldLIVE.

Members of the media were removed from the virtual viewing of the confidential debate that followed, but a reporter was allowed back in near the end of the discussion.

The motion recommended that the decision to remove UDM councillor Bobani in December as mayor be rescinded.

Speaking during the meeting, Nombexeza said Bobani should be reinstated.

“The mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is and remains Bobani,” Nombexeza said.

Bobani was voted out of the mayoral seat through a motion of no confidence during a council meeting on December 5.

The parties that voted for his removal were the ANC, DA, ACDP, COPE, AIC and Patriotic Alliance.

The EFF and United Front abstained from voting.