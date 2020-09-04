Small town designer looming large in retail

“It was only for a month but I can say it opened doors for me. I was in the department of designing clothes and after a month we had to do a presentation. I guess they liked my presentation because I received an email from them requesting me to collaborate with them with autumn and winter range. I gave them the concept which they approved together with my designs.”

She said due to the outbreak of Covid-19, she had to cancel her other clothes but Mr Price decided to showcase some of her winter range.

“I am now working on spring and summer range and the focus will be on handcraft material. I love exploring with handcraft and mixing wool and tulle cloth. There is always art in my clothes. I remember when I was in my teens, I tried to design my own pants but they could not even go up my knees but I did not give up as that showed me there was a lot that I still needed to learn about the industry. My love for making clothes started while I was still young. I loved to make clothes for my dolls and I loved that.”

Dlamini, who sounded shy during the interview with Sowetan, is not new in the fashion industry as she was part of the SA Fashion Week in April last year.

“DUT always had a slot in the Fashion Week and I was lucky to be chosen to showcase my designs. That was such a blessing for me as it also proved to my parents that I did not make mistake by studying fashion design. They were skeptical at first when I told them that I wanted to pursue fashion design.”

Dlamini said she is now working on swimwear but people should watch the space as there is still more that will come from her side.

“I want to pursue more commercial garments as I want to have my own clothing business in the future. We are currently working on the idea with a friend who also studied fashion design.”