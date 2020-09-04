Hope for Zim lecturer again, as former mentor in SA raises funds and help for his cancer treatment

Two lecturers in SA are raising funds for a former student's cancer treatment in Zimbabwe.

Since launching the cause a week ago, University of Pretoria professors Debby Bonnin and Catherine Burns have raised more than R50,000 and several doctors have come on board to work pro bono to help 41-year-old Farai Maunganidze, who is fighting colon cancer.

He obtained his PhD from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2017 and is now a lecturer at the University of Great Zimbabwe.

“I came to know him well in 2018 when I was appointed as a mentor for his postdoctoral studies at the University of Pretoria. Despite having a wife and three young daughters, he left them behind to travel to Pretoria so that he could improve his qualifications and provide a better future for them. Farai is one of the most upbeat, cheerful, hardworking people I know,” Bonnin told TimesLIVE.

Maunganidze was dealt a blow at the end of last year when a biopsy indicated he had cancer.

He was referred for chemo-radiation therapy but the radiotherapy machine at Parirenyatwa Hospital was broken. His only chance was private health care, which he could not afford.

“Despite the cancer being at an early stage and treatable, the collapse of Zimbabwe’s public health system made it impossible for him to receive treatment. When Farai realised the cost of private health care, he gave up and accepted his fate. Hyperinflation and the collapse of the Zimbabwe economy mean that even though both Farai and his wife are working, they are not able to afford medical care.

“Recently when I found out about his cancer I felt something had to be done. He is a hardworking emerging academic with a great future. He is the father of three daughters, who need him to be there as they grow up. And he is the loving husband of Vimbai, herself a teacher,” Bonnin explained.