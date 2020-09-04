Kidnap and rape investigated after man went missing with 13-year-old neighbour

Charges of kidnapping and rape are being investigating after a 34-year-old man went missing with his 13-year-old neighbour on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday that a case was opened on Thursday.

“Charges of kidnapping and rape were opened for investigation yesterday at Verulam SAPS. The docket has been transferred to the Phoenix family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation. The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

The 34-year-old man was back at home with his wife and children aged between one month and seven years old on Wednesday morning, hours after private security company Reaction Unit SA tracked him and the 13-year-old girl to Richards Bay after a tip-off from residents.