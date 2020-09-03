South Africa

Limpopo student missing, boyfriend found dead in suspected suicide

03 September 2020 - 07:36
Kgaogelo Shai has not been seen since the weekend while her boyfriend was found dead on Monday.
Kgaogelo Shai has not been seen since the weekend while her boyfriend was found dead on Monday.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

Limpopo police are searching for two people who have gone missing under suspicious circumstances over the last few days.

One is a 20-year-old woman who has not been seen since Saturday, August 29. Her boyfriend was found dead on Monday.

Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Kgaogelo Shai, is a student at Letaba TVET in Tzaneen.

She was living  on a rented property at Mokgoloboto village.

“Shai was last seen with her new boyfriend Ronny Kgatla from the same village. He reportedly committed suicide on August 31 2020,” said Ngoepe.

Police have since been searching for her but have no leads.

The second case involves a primary school pupil.

The grade 7 pupil has been missing since he got into trouble at school on Monday.

Murders highlight how Mzansi is failing women and children

Not all the families have found closure.
News
1 year ago

Ngoepe said the 14-year-old was involved in a fight at school.

“The school management instructed him to go home and return with his parents. It is alleged his parents were not available and since then he never came to school or returned home,” said Ngoepe.

His school bag was later found dumped next to the R574 road which runs next to the boy's village, Sindile.

His concerned mother then opened a missing person’s case after failing to locate him at his relatives and friends.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police to find the two missing persons, may contact Det-Sgt Lawrence Shikwambana on 0723737399, Lt-Col Makasela Henry Mushwana on 0824517156 or Warrant Officer Madihlaba on 0728436592.

“Alternatively, they can contact crime stop number on 0860010111 or the nearest police station,” Ngoepe added.

TimesLIVE

Limpopo student stabbed to death

Police in Lephalale are looking for a person they believe can assist with their investigation into the death of Tshidi Mocheko
News
6 months ago

Why must it be so dangerous to be a woman in SA?

Senzeni na? The only question ringing in my head as we are forced to navigate another wave of violence meted out on women by men in this country.
Opinion
2 months ago

Wits student 'Kwasa' Zozo's murder accused abandons his bail bid

The man accused of killing Wits University student Asithandile "Kwasa" Zozo has elected to abandon his application for release on bail.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...
No bail for pregnant woman accused of killing boyfriend with acid
X