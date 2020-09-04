Mom hopeful DNA will reveal identity of buried baby

A 25-year-old Daveyton woman, Zizipho Ranuga, prematurely gave birth in April, but when she was told that her newborn child had died in hospital a few weeks later, she was given the body of a baby who could have already been eight months old.



This is part of the mystery facing Ranuga who is convinced that she was given the body of a child she suspects is not hers by the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs, Ekurhuleni...