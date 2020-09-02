South Africa

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey quits: 'No longer feels at home in the party'

02 September 2020 - 11:08
Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
DA Gauteng leader John Moodey announced he was quitting the party.
DA Gauteng leader John Moodey announced he was quitting the party.
Image: Sunday Times

Gauteng DA leader John Moodey has resigned from the party.

Moodey announced the move at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

He was one of the three contestants vying for the position of party leader together with KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli and interim leader John Steenhuisen.

His sudden resignation comes amid tensions in the party, with Moodey taking aim at chairperson of the party's federal council, Helen Zille, over her tweets.

Moodey said he no longer felt at home in the DA. He said he could no longer stay on to fight the charges he is facing for having defended former leader Mmusi Maimane.

DA 'driving a wedge', warns deputy minister during farm murder debate

Deputy agriculture minister Mcebisi Skwatsha has rejected DA criticism that the government does not care about the plight of white farmers.
2 hours ago

