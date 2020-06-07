Sanitiser everywhere, but some taxi passengers just don't follow the rules

Drivers, marshals and passengers all wore face masks, except for domestic worker Lebo Mohlana, 37, who said she forgot her mask at home. She was still allowed to board.

When the marshal spotted Thanks Mutegude, 37, in a wheelchair, she was moved to the front of the queue for the trip to Cresta to collect her disability grant.

When TimesLIVE was there, no taxis were being sanitised before passengers got into the vehicles. While all drivers wore masks and marshals sanitised passengers' hands before they entered, they seldom sanitised the drivers’ hands.

Queue marshals also had their hands full at MTN (Noord) taxi rank on Wednesday. Daniel Mathebula said it was a daily struggle.

“By now everyone should know that they need to stand on the lines and not come close to each other, but they simply don’t,” he said.

On the Alexandra/Sunninghill route, taxi owner Eric Ntanzi assisted in the mornings with controlling queues and making sure that sanitiser never runs out.

Commuter Mamiki Nkosi travels with a small bottle of sanitiser in her bag. “We exchange money in the taxi and use the same door handle, so I have to be careful.”

There is also a big sanitising station at the front of the taxi rank, but taxi driver Muzi Mhlanga said it was difficult for passengers to use it as there were many entry and exit points.