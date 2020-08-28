Soccer

FA Community Shield between Chelsea and Man City on SABC

By david isaacson - 28 August 2020 - 16:00
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2019.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates between Manchester City and Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on October 26, 2019.
Image: REUTERS

SABC3 will broadcast the men’s and women’s FA Community Shield contests on Saturday‚ a move that underpins the national broadcaster’s commitment to televise more live sport.

The women kick off the feast‚ with Super League champions Chelsea taking on FA Cup holders Manchester City from 1.30pm‚ followed by league kings Liverpool against knockout champions Arsenal at 5.30pm.

The match will also be streamed live on http://www.sabcsportonline.co.za.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
X