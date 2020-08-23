I sought refuge in books growing up in a family engulfed in GBV — author

Late last year, on the day after my 47th birthday, I found myself for the first time in decades at the Belhar Library, my second home as a child.

I had been invited by one of the librarians, Santel Pienaar Smit, to drop off copies of my novel Grace for a book club gathering.

The librarians, all women, welcomed me warmly and graciously.

I donated a signed copy of my book to the library, which closed a kind of loop in my life, allowing me to move further away from the trauma, towards my healing from the pain that was my constant companion as a child. I fought back tears for this homecoming.

Grace is a work of fiction based on my experience of growing up in a home with gender-based violence, and donating a copy of the book brought back a flood of memories.

The last time I had walked into that library was as a 12-year-old girl, despondent, living daily with the most horrific violence in my home.

There were times when I felt that today might be the day that my mother, sister and I could be killed during a violent tirade.

Life had become a joyless, apprehensive state of waiting for death to happen.

This is the experience I drew on later in life to write a work of fiction that would highlight the scourge of gender-based violence. I could never envision surviving my childhood, but somehow I did, thanks to the comforting pockets of space where I was seen, held, and most importantly, safe.

The library was one of those safe spaces.