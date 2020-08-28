Family of taxi driver allegedly shot by drug dealers wants justice

The family of Jabu Baloyi, the taxi driver who was shot and killed allegedly by drug dealers at a taxi rank in Pretoria last year, are demanding justice.

Yesterday marked exactly a year since Baloyi was murdered while trying to prevent dealers from selling drugs to school children at the rank.

Speaking at an event to commemorate Baloyi's death, family spokesperson Hlamalani Baloyi said police have failed to provide them with answers on Baloyi’s death.

"The past year has been emotionally taxing for all of us in the family. Till today, we don’t know who killed Jabu. The police have not arrested anyone, they do not have suspects,” said Hlamalani, who said they will not stop till they find answers.

“The family is emotionally broken. We can’t find closure. We still demand justice for Jabu’s death. We are not going to keep quiet. We are not going to stop following up on the case until we get justice for Jabu.”