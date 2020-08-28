Norma Mngoma‚ as she would like to be referred to now‚ announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is using her maiden name again as she dedicated the day to herself.

“Let me reintroduce this beautiful lady‚ who I’m crushing on her today WCW (women crush Wednesday) ... Her name is Norma Mngoma‚” wrote Norma.

The businesswoman went on to share that she is happy to be using her maiden name again‚ saying “this is who I am and where I belong”.

Mngoma also changed all her social media handles with the hashtag #Newbeginnings.