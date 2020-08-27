Second KZN drive-by shooting in less than 24 hours claims three lives

Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been killed in yet another apparent hit on Wednesday.

According to the police, four people were repairing a car in Taylors Halt, outside Pietermaritzburg, when an unknown car pulled up next to them and opened fire.

“The occupants in the vehicle opened fire towards them, fatally wounding three males. They are believed to be in their early 30s. The fourth victim managed to escape with injuries and was taken to hospital,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.